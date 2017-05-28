Police call for witnesses to Southsea disturbance

POLICE are calling for witnesses to a disturbance in Southsea involving a group of men to come forward.

Officers are investigating an altercation on St Paul’s Road, in Southsea, on Friday.

Just before 5pm there was a disturbance and men were reported to have run through Guildhall Walk where a large number of people were sat enjoying the good weather.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We are at an early stage of the investigation and are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what happened, including if anyone was injured.

‘Did you see what took place? Did you film or photograph anything that you witnessed?’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170199108. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.