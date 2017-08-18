Police confirm identity of man who died in Fareham crash

Have your say

Police have this morning confirmed the name of a pedestrian who was killed in a late-night crash.

Jordan White, 23, of Hartlands Road, Fareham, died following a collision on Highlands Road in the early hours of Friday, August 11.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 206 and a pedestrian on Highlands Road.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not confirmed by the police but was widely known on social media in the hours after the collision.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a light-coloured 4x4 that was in the area shortly before the collision.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Hannibal said: ‘Was this you? If so, we would really like to speak to you as you may have information which could help our investigation.’

A 23-year-old man from Fareham and a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth were both arrested on suspicion causing death by dangerous driving. Both have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170309132, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.