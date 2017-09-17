Police dogs trained to sniff out terrorists in Hampshire

TWO British police dogs have become the first outside the US to be trained to catch terrorists and paedophiles.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police have trained two canines to detect digital storage devices such as USB sticks and SD cards.

The two pooches, 19-month-old Springer Spaniel Tweed and 20-month-old black Labrador Rob, have been used in more than 50 warrants executed in Hampshire and across the country.

Chief Superintendent Jim Nye, of Devon and Cornwall Police said: ‘This is an historic step for policing in the UK. These dogs will give the police a new way to fight the threat of terrorism, paedophiles and fraudsters.

‘Tweed and Rob have been used by police at crime scenes across the whole of the UK.’