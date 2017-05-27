Police hold ‘lengthy debate’ over going to 999 showcase event at Beaulieu

A REQUEST for police to attend a 999 show was ‘debated at length’ by an ethics committee, it has emerged.

Minutes obtained by The News show Hampshire police’s ethics group had ‘concerns’ about showcasing at Beaulieu’s 999 show on Monday.

The committee, which met in March, ruled ‘neither the principles nor the infrastructure were in place to co-ordinate attendance’.

However, members of the Special Constabulary and volunteers will attend the show on the bank holiday.

In the minutes obtained under Freedom of Information, the committee was recorded as rejecting free access for off-duty officers and their families.

‘The ethics committee did not agree that resources should be committed to the event,’ the report said.

‘They agreed however that Hampshire Constabulary employees could attend the event, but would not be the reason for the event.’

The minutes added: ‘The ethics committee shared their concern over the commercialisation of the event and 999 branding.’

A spokeswoman for Beaulieu said the organisation was ‘happy’ with the police force’s response.

Emergency services vehicles are set to be on display as part of the Blue Light Vehicle Preservation Group, including a Hampshire police Lotus Cortina.

Members of the Royal Military Police forensic team will be on hand, showing how the hunt for clues and dust for prints at crime scenes.

The officers will also conduct a live simulated VIP ‘kidnap’ to show the role of bodyguards.

Other organisations attending include Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service co-responders, the service’s fire investigation team and sniffer dogs.

Police dogs from Pensions4Paws will also be on show.

Ambulance and search and rescue teams will be present too.

Admission to the event, which runs between 10am and 5pm, will be included in the cost of a ticket to Beaulieu.