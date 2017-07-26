Police in ‘better position’ on cyber crime

POLICE are transforming their response to cyber crime as they try to keep pace with this growing problem.

Hampshire Special Constabulary’s chief officer Tom Haye spoke about his own experience with the hacking of an exchange port as he made the point about how police were changing.

He said there was a need for everyone from the call-taker to investigators and senior officers to be trained in cyber crime.

Mr Haye said this was now taking place.

He added: ‘At the time it was quite difficult to get that (hacking) reported.

‘I think we’re in a much better position now.

‘When you do phone up and report something like that, it’s not run of the mill crime but it happens.

‘The response is massively changing. In my day job I was a victim of cybercrime 18 months or so ago.

‘Even the difference to 18 months ago or so and now, the reporting structure is much better now. It would have been a tumbleweed moment if I were to have reported something like this 18 months ago to two years ago to police.’

It comes after Assistant Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, of Hampshire police, previously told The News the ‘environment is constantly changing’.

He said: ‘That is a real challenge and there is a lot of training and awareness.’