Police launch new drugs campaign

THE truth behind the illict drug trade is set to be revealed by police who are launching a campaign.

A new initiative using hard-hitting posters to display the stages of drug supply.

The four posters will be visible in universities and colleges across the county and they show the different stages involved with the UK’s drug supply chain.

Detective chief inspector Till Sanderson, from Sussex police, said: ‘We hope the campaign will make people think more carefully about where their drugs have come from and the consequences, not only for them if they are caught carrying them, but for others who may be caught up in the production and supply process.’

DI Sanderson said this phase is aimed at students.