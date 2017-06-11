Police looking for 14-year-old girl from Paulsgrove last seen Friday

POLICE are looking for a 14-year-old girl from Paulsgrove who was last seen Friday night.

Rosie Evans-Foster, from Sedgefield Close, was last seen getting into a grey VW van with tinted windows after being dropped off by a friend at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, at around 9pm.

She had told him she was meeting friends there.

Rosie is 5ft 6ins, slim, with shoulder length black straight hair. She also has a nose ring.

A police spokesman said: ‘We’re worried about the safety of a missing 14-year-old Portsmouth girl.

‘Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or Rosie herself is asked to call 999 quoting 44170219059.’