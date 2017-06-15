Police looking for driver involved in high-speed crash on Hayling Island

POLICE have seized a car that was caught on a dashcam swerving onto the wrong side of the road at high speeds on Hayling Island.

The black Jaguar was seen veering to avoid hitting a car turning out of a junction onto Sea Front before spinning off-road and hitting railings.

Police have seized the car involved in the crash on June 4 on Hayling Island

Despite the high-speed crash, the driver then drives off.

A spokesman from police said they are trying to identify the people in the car.

He said: ‘A black Jaguar was seen to be driven recklessly along Sea Front before crashing into railings and driving off.

‘The occupants abandoned the car nearby. Police searched extensively for them but they vanished.

‘The car was seized and enquiries to identify the driver are ongoing.’

The incident happened on June 4 at 3.45pm and police were called between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170211398.