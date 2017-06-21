Search

Police looking for motorcyclist seen ‘riding dangerously’ in Havant

A motorbike was seized by police for having no insurance. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding a motorcyclist seen ‘riding dangerously’ in Havant.

Two PCSOs found a motorbike and seized it for having no insurance, after a report of two motorbikes being ridden dangerously in Bartons Road at about 5.45pm last night.

Police are trying to identify the rider of the seized vehicle.

The seizure was part of Operation Herd, which aims to tackle motorcycle crime in the Barncroft and Bedhampton areas of Havant.

Havant Police tweeted about the seizure, and referred to an armed response vehicle which assisted them with the capture.

Anyone who saw the motorbikes being ridden last night, or knows who was riding them, is asked to call 101 quoting 44170235319.

