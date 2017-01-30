Police name woman killed in Portsmouth at the weekend - and arrest suspects on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

POLICE have named a woman who was found fatally injured at a house in Portsmouth at the weekend.

Nadine Burden, 36, of Toronto Road, Buckland, died on Saturday night.

Two women have been arrested in connection with her death.

A 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has now also been further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

And a 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now also been further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit

murder.

Earlier today officers were granted an extra 36 hours to question the two women and both are still in custody.

Specialist family liaison officers are working with the victim’s family.

Police have today been searching drains in the area.

Det Insp Simon Baker said: ‘I am continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

‘I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 10.30pm and midnight on Saturday night.

‘Please get in touch with us as you may be able to help us with our enquiries.’