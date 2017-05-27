Police release CCTV image of man after theft from van

POLICE have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of items from a van.

A man broke into the van parked in Durham Street on the Terminus Industrial Estate in Portsmouth at around 12.45am on Friday, May 12. A side window was smashed and computer software, a Bluetooth adapter and a mobile phone carrier were stolen.

An unsuccessful attempt was then made to enter the 19 Computing business premises.

The image has only now been made public.

The man is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of average build, around 25, with short hair and wore a bomber jacket with a badge on the right shoulder, black shoes and gloves. He was riding a push bike.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170177423. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.