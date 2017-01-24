Police release E-fit after sexual comments made to women in Chichester

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with sexual comments made towards women in Chichester.

Police have confirmed the first incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday evening (January 17) as a woman wheeled her bike along Broyle Road. A man approached her, made a sexual comment and then followed her before the victim rode off, police said.

Just before 7pm on the same night, another woman walking her dog in Oaklands Way was approached by the same man, police said. He made a sexual comment and then assaulted her, according to police. She shouted for help and he ran away.

Police have described the man as white, aged in his late teens to early 20s, 6’ 1”, slim with black hair, thick eyebrows and had a number of moles on his left cheek. He was wearing a blue puffa jacket.

Detective Sergeant John Kalli said: “Obviously this was a distressing and intimidating experience for the two women, but fortunately neither were physically injured.

“If you recognise the e-fit or perhaps saw anything suspicious in the area on that Tuesday evening, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Wakeford.