Police release men after fatal crash in Fareham

TWO men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released without charge, police have said today.

The pair were arrested following the death of a man in Fareham early yesterday morning.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old from Fareham, was named on social media as Jordan White, though police were yet to confirm his identity last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Highlands Road between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath Lane following the collision at 12.06am.

Following the tragedy, two men – aged 23 and 25 – were arrested and questioned by police.

A spokeswoman for the police force added: ‘A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

‘Officers investigating this incident arrested a second man yesterday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

‘The 25-year-old from Portsmouth has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’

Witnesses to the incident are still be urged to contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170309132 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.