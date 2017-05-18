Police searching for man in connection with Havant rape investigation

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a rape investigation in Havant.

Kieran Longhurst, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the investigation but failed to return on bail.

He is described as white, six foot six inches tall, thin, has short brown hair swept to the side, blue eyes, and has a hole in his left ear, sometimes with a stretcher in it.

He often rides a bicycle.

Police believe he may have travelled up towards Sheffield.

Detective Constable Steve Brown said: ‘Mr Longhurst is believed to have left the area and officers have subsequently been unable to contact him.

‘We have conducted a number of lines, including with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, but now we need the public’s help.

‘This investigation centres on an allegation of a serious sexual offence, and it is imperative that we find this man so we can speak to him as part of our enquiries.’

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call quoting 44160287923, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.