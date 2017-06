A BURGLAR has been jailed.

Andrew Hancock, 42, of Deerhurst Crescent, was jailed for 39 months at the city’s crown court after admitting 10 burglaries from February 25 to April 17.

He took items from Portsdown Road, Browning Avenue and Lime Grove in Paulsgrove, and Hill Road, Winterbourne Road, Portsview Avenue and Edward Grove in Fareham.