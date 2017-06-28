Portsmouth heroin and crack dealer is jailed for two years

POLICE say the Portsmouth is a better place after a drug dealer has been jailed for two years.

Steven Waters, 24, of no fixed address received a two-year prison sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was charged with possession of a controlled drug of Class A – heroin and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine.

Waters was arrested by officers from the Fortress Drugs-Related Harm team after they spotted him dealing drugs to local users in Church Road, Landport on 25 June.

Chief Inspector Jim Pegler said: ‘Our Fortress Drugs-Related Harm team works hard to target those people who choose to deal drugs.

‘This sentence sends a clear message to those dealers that we will not tolerate drug dealing and their related offences in Portsmouth.

‘I also hope it reassures our local community that we will continue to target those involved.

‘Putting Waters behind bars will undoubtedly improve the quality of life of the people who live in the local area.’

Police have repeated advice to anyone worried about drug dealing.

They have said that the things to look out for are:

n A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time.

n Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house.

n Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later.

n People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently.

n New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn’t normally associate with driving that style of car.

Anyone who has information about drug-related activity in their area can call police on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.