PORTSMOUTH MURDER: Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after murder

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the murder of a woman in Portsmouth.

A 36-year-old woman was found in a house in Toronto Road in Buckland on Saturday night, after police received reports that she had been injured.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday Detective Chief Inspector David Brown appealed for witnesses to come forward.

DCI Brown said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road on Saturday night who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.

‘If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please speak to us and tell us what you know.’

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Senator or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.