PORTSMOUTH MURDER: Residents tell of their shock after murder rocks ‘quiet’ road

FEARFUL residents have told of their shock after the murder of the woman in Portsmouth last night rocked their street.

Toronto Road, in Buckland, remains sealed this morning with police tape as forensic officers sweep the area for clues over the death of the 36-year-old woman.

The attack took place just before midnight last night and has left neighbours living nearby concerned.

Kerrie Crabb, 55, lives in Balliol Road - just metres away from the home where the woman was killed.

Mrs Crabb, who works in the catering industry, said: ‘I have been here four years and never heard anything like that.

‘It’s normally quite a safe area. I’ve never had any problems here.

‘So it is definitely a shock to hear about it. If the woman has left any young children behind that would be awful.’

Two people, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested in connection with this incident; A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both women are in police custody people questioned by officers.

Sean Etherington, 30, lives in the street and passed the murder scene last night on his way home after a night out.

‘We were shocked when we went by,’ the ground worker told The News. ‘The taxi driver taking us home told us that we can’t go down our road.

‘I got in at about 1am and there were coppers everywhere.

‘It’s really concerning and a bit of a shock. This sort of thing could happen anywhere to anyone.’

A 55-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I didn’t hear anything last night. The first I heard of the murder was when I woke up and saw the police tape across the road.’

She added: ‘It’s terrifying to think this happened so close to my home. It’s just a horrible, dreadful crime. A mother will be without her daughter today.’

The road is expected to be sealed of for much of the afternoon as police continue their investigations.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Senator or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.