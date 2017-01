AN INVESTIGATION is continuing after a girl reported she had been approached.

Police were told that on Thursday night a 14-year-old girl was offered a lift outside a shop at 7.10pm. The men then left, with no contact.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported to us that a 14-year-old girl was approached by three males in a silver car who offered her a lift outside the Co-op in Twyford Road.’