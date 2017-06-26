REGIONAL: Hunt for man after worker suffers racist abuse at train station

THIS CCTV image has been released by police investigating an incident of racist abuse.

British Transport Police said it happened at Bognor Regis railway station on April 26 and May 15 at 3pm and 2.55pm respectively.



On both occasions, a man approached a member of staff who was on duty, before threatening and racially abusing him.



Investigating officer PC Jordan Guihen said: 'I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image.

'Everyone has the right to travel and work on the network without fear or intimidation.

'The staff member was simply doing his job and no one should be subjected to abuse like this.'

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 209 26/06/2017.