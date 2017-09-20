REGIONAL: Police warning after drink-driver loses control and falls off moped

POLICE have issued a warning on the dangers of drink-driving after a rider fell off his moped after losing control.

Daman Marchant pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without third party insurance at Southampton Magistrates Court.

Officers said the 27-year-old was extremely lucky no-one was injured as a result of his reckless driving.

The court heard Marchant came to the attention of police in the early hours of August 21 after he was seen to be driving all over the road.

As officers located him in Basset Green Road he tried to negotiate a right-hand bend but lost control and fell off his moped.

He failed a roadside breath test and further tests revealed he was over the drink-drive limit.

Marchant, of Whernside Close in Southampton, was sentenced to a community order, disqualified from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and a £50 fine.

PC Jonathan Richards, from the Roads Policing Unit at Hampshire police, said: 'Marchant is extremely lucky that no one was hurt as a result of his reckless decision to drink and drive.

'We feel it is important to release this footage to show others the real dangers of drink-driving and highlight how different the outcome could have been if another vehicle had been on the road that night.

'It is never worth the risk because the consequences can be fatal and all too often we see first-hand the devastation it can cause.

'I hope that this case shows that drink-driving will never be tolerated and our officers will take action against those who insist on putting lives at risk.'