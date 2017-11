FORMER entertainer Rolf Harris has put in a new application to have his convictions for indecent assault overturned.

Lawyers representing the Australian TV presenter say they have new evidence to show that Harris was not at Leigh Park community centre where one girl claimed to have been assaulted during the 1960s.

Harris was convicted of 12 indecent assaults and sentenced to almost six years imprisonment in 2014, and was released in May this year.