Schoolboy injured after being knocked off bike in Portsmouth

A SCHOOLBOY is appealing for the hit-and-run driver who knocked him off his bike in Portsmouth to come forward.

William Barnes was riding in Stamshaw Road when he was knocked off his bike, worth between £600 and £700.

He suffered grazes but ended up at A&E at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham as medics were concerned he had hit his head and broken ribs.

Williams, 16, said: ‘I was on my bike in Stamshaw Road.

‘I rode past the lights, a car went to turn, he didn’t look or see me and just went straight into the right of me.

‘It pushed me off my bike and I landed on my right side and ended up in A&E. They weren’t sure if I’d hit my head. They were worried I had broken ribs.

‘Luckily it’s just bruises and a little bit of blood. My bike was a complete write-off.

‘I was on my way to life-guarding at St Edmund’s.’

The Springfield School pupil was given a lift by the driver of the car to Commercial Road but has since been unable to find him.

William, his mother and police want to trace the driver after the incident at the junction of Angerstein Road.

The family want him to pay for the damaged bike.

‘At the end of the day it’s quite an expensive bike with carbon forks and everything,’ William added.

William said the vehicle involved was a black five-seater Ford type car.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report at around 8.45pm on April 5 from the mother of a 16-year-old to say that he had been involved in a collision earlier that day, around 5.20pm, on Stamshaw Road.

‘The 16-year-old was on his bike. The teenager suffered a swollen knee and cuts and bruises.

‘Investigations are ongoing to trace the driver.’

Call 101, quoting 44170127436.