Shock as grandmother’s car ‘petrol bombed’ in Gosport

Have your say

A GRANDMOTHER has told of the dramatic moment her car was ‘petrol bombed’.

Jane Hall, 48, of Rowner Road, Gosport, was going to sleep when she saw the flames coming from her Honda parked outside her home.

Jane Hall's car was torched between Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 in Rowner Road, Gosport. Police are investigating.

Her husband Lee, 49, rushed outside and chucked buckets of water through the broken back windscreen in a bid to extinguish the fire.

Mrs Hall said it happened between 11.30pm on Saturday and 12.15am on Sunday.

Hampshire police are now investigating the suspected arson attack.

Mrs Hall said it happened after the ‘nicest day’ after she had returned from Queen Alexandra Hospital, where her granddaughter had been born.

A new car seat was among the items destroyed in the fire.

Mrs Hall said: ‘The car was on fire, it was just a burst of flames. We ran out there.

‘The fire brigade said it was good that my husband threw the bucket in the back window.

‘If he had opened the door he could have been engulfed by flames.

‘It was more devastating about the brand new car sat I’d put in.’

Mrs Hall put out an appeal for information on her Facebook page, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times.

She said she had seen people near her home.

A Hampshire police spokesman confirmed police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170302554.