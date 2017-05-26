Shop worker held up in knife-point robbery

A MASKED knifeman threatened a shop worker.

Police said the man robbed more than £300 from Elly’s Wine Store, St Nicholas Avenue, in Gosport.

It happened on Monday at 9.35pm. The man then fled toward Dampier Close. No-one was hurt.

PC Mark Fawcett urged people to call 101 if they recognise the man in the CCTV image released (left). The man was white, slim, around 5ft 8ins, in his 30s and was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue hooded top and a blue baseball cap. He was wearing blue jeans with white patches and black trainers.

The incident has not been linked to any others.

He has a distinctive walk with his feet slightly pointing outwards and his knees constantly bent.

n A 28 year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released from custody.