Search

Shoplifter in court for taking steak from city store

Sean Fagan

London terror attack cop falls victim to bomb hoax at Estee Lauder factory

THIEF Ronney Morey admitted stealing steak.

The 39-year-old, of Mayo Close, Buckland, admitted taking meat worth £15.18 from Tesco Express in London Road, Hilsea, on July 20.

He also took items worth £148 from Tesco in Southsea on June 21.

And he admitted stealing a sat nav in Pitcroft Road, Portsmouth, on July 20.

City magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

He must pay £15.18 compensation for the three packs of sirloin steak taken from Tesco Express.