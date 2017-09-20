Shoplifter in court for taking steak from city store

THIEF Ronney Morey admitted stealing steak.

The 39-year-old, of Mayo Close, Buckland, admitted taking meat worth £15.18 from Tesco Express in London Road, Hilsea, on July 20.

He also took items worth £148 from Tesco in Southsea on June 21.

And he admitted stealing a sat nav in Pitcroft Road, Portsmouth, on July 20.

City magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

He must pay £15.18 compensation for the three packs of sirloin steak taken from Tesco Express.