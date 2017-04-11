Takeaway boss caught employing an illegal worker

A TAKEAWAY director has been banned from running any company for five years.

Mohammed Zahed Ahmed ran Unique Flavours Limited, a takeaway trading as Bay Leaves in Stoke Road, Gosport.

Home Office Immigration Enforcement officers found the takeaway was employing two illegal workers on October 9, 2015.

A month later on November 24 the Home Office issued a £30,000 order to be paid over a suspected breach of section 15 of the Immigration Asylum and Nationality Act 2006.

Mr Ahmed, sole director of the firm, did not pay toward this by the due date, December 24, 2015.

Aldona O’Hara, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service said: ‘The Insolvency Service rigorously pursues directors who fail to pay fines imposed by the government for breaking employment and immigration laws.

‘We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification.

‘The director sought an unfair advantage over his competitors by employing an individual who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of his duties as a director.

‘The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences. Running a limited company, means you have statutory obligations as well as protections.

‘If you fail to comply with your obligations then the Insolvency Service will investigate you.’

Mr Ahmed’s disqualification follows an investigation by the Insolvency Service which found he had failed to ensure relevant immigration checks were completed and documents retained, resulting in the employment of an illegal worker and which resulted in a penalty notice of £30,000 being issued by the Home Office

His firm went into liquidation on May 13 last year and the disqualification undertaking was effective from March 13 this year.

He is now barred from being a director, and from promotion, formation or management of a limited company.

Abdul Jahed, who has run Bay Leaves under the company Diamond Foods Ltd, said the action against Mr Ahmed has nothing to do with him and he does not know Mr Ahmed. Mr Jahed said he has run the takeaway since September 2016.

The News spoke to a worker at Bay Leaves but Mr Ahmed did not reply to a request for comment.