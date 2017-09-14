Teenager arrested in Portsmouth drugs raid

A TEENAGER was arrested in a drugs raid.

Police raided an address in Copperfield House, Wingfield Street, this morning.

A 19-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Inspector Dave Ryan has said: ‘This is the second drugs warrant we have executed in the Charles Dickens ward of Portsmouth this week.

‘I’d like to reassure the community that we are determined to do all we can to continue to disrupt this type of activity and to keep our communities safe.

‘However we need the support of our local community to tackle this type of crime – if we don’t know about it, we can’t act on it.

‘If you witness drug-dealing or are concerned about drug-related activity in your area, please call 101, or if a crime is in progress call 999.

Anyone with information should call their neighbourhood policing team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.