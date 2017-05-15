Thieves steal garden tools from Fareham school

POLICE have appealed for the public’s help in tracing items stolen from a school in Fareham.

Thieves broke into Boundary Oak School, in Wickham Road, on May 9 and took a variety of garden tools.

They include two STIHL hedge cutters, including one long reach and one small reach, a Husqvarna 20-inch blade chainsaw, a STIHL 24-inch chainsaw, an Hitachi skill saw, an Hitachi cordless combo drill and an Hitachi cordless drill in a case with a corner broken.

Hampshire police has asked anyone offered any of the tools to contact them with information.

The school offers boarding for children aged two to 16.

If you have any information call 101 and quote the crime reference number 44170172609.