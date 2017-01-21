Three arrested in Portsmouth bike thefts investigation

TWO men and a boy were arrested by police investigating bike thefts.

Police from Hampshire Constabulary and the Ministry of Defence, arrested the trio on Thursday. It comes as part of Operation Cluedo, the Charles Dickens neighbourhood policing team’s crackdown on bike thefts in Portsmouth.

A 16-year-old boy, from Fratton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and conspiracy to steal. A 22-year-old man, of Fratton, was arrested on for the same crimes.

A 22-year-old man, from Southsea, was also arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

They were all bailed until March 13.