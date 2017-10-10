Three ‘high value’ caravans stolen in the space of a week

Have your say

THREE expensive caravans with a combined value of about £100,000 were stolen in Denmead.

A white Compass Rallye (reg WG56 AXH) was taken from Furzeley Corner between 9am on September 21 and 4pm on September 30.

The two other caravans were stolen from Forest Road between 6pm on September 23 and 7am on September 24.

They include a cream/ivory and white Bailey Unicorn Dadiz (LN62 ZKK) and white Swift Challenger 540.

Anyone with information about the thefts are asked to call 101 quoting 44170380148.