Three vehicles damaged in spate of arson attacks in Fratton and Fareham

TWO vehicles were destroyed and a third damaged during a spate of overnight arson attacks.

The fires took place across parts of Fratton and Fareham.

Police are investigating the first attack, which happened in South Road, Fratton, at about 9.30pm last night.

Arsonists torched a Nissan Micra causing ‘significant damage’. The heat from the blaze was so intense it damaged another vehicle parked nearby.

A fire crew from Southsea was called to tackle the fire, with officers using two breathing apparatuses and a high-pressure water hose to extinguish the flames.

A police spokesman said they were called at 9.46pm, adding: ‘The car suffered significant damage. Another vehicle, also a Nissan Micra, sustained damage as a result of the fire.

‘The incident is currently being treated as arson and enquiries are on-going.’

Then, hours later at Fort Fareham Industrial Estate, in Fareham, a transit van was torched in another arson attack.

The vehicle was set ablaze earlier this morning, with firefighters from Fareham were alerted to the incident at 4.41am.

A single crew rushed from their station to try and save the burning transit van.

However, upon arriving a spokesman from the fire service said the vehicle was ‘well alight’.

Officers used two breathing apparatus and a high-pressure water hose to quell the flames.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to stop the fire from destroying the van.

‘It was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire,’ a spokesman added.

He said that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and is now under investigation.

Those with information about the Fratton fire are urged to call police on 101, quoting 44170149230.