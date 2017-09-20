Tributes paid after 'beloved son' dies on motorway

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died on a motorway after stopping to speak with police.

Nathan Sedgewicke, 41, died on September 10 following the incident on the M3 between junctions 12 and 13.

Mr Sedgewicke's BMW came to a stop on the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway after he was followed by a police car.

He then got out of the car and entered the carriageway, where he was hit by at least one vehicle, police said.

In a tribute released via Hampshire police, his family said: ‘Nathan was a beloved son and brother who put a smile on everyone’s face with his quick wit and humour.’

‘He was extremely kind and will be sorely missed by everyone who loved and knew him.’

The death of Mr Sedgewicke, of Hempson Avenue, Slough, is now being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170350566.