Two girls injured as large group starts altercation outside train station

AT least two girls are believed to have been injured after a altercation between a large group of people outside a train station.

Hampshire Police said they received a report of a group, aged between 15 and 17, fighting in New Road, next to the entrance of Bedhampton station.

The altercation took place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

A police spokesman said: ‘It has been reported that at least two girls sustained minor injuries during the incident.

‘Enquiries are on-going to establish the exact circumstances.’

Anyone with information should call 101.