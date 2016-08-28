UPDATE: Bingo players are shocked as armed police burst into Portsmouth hall

ARMED police burst into a packed bingo hall hunting for a suspect.

Shocked players at Crown Bingo in Portsmouth heard barking police dogs in the distance before 10 officers, five of them armed, came running through the hall and into St Stephens Road on Friday night.

Three people were later arrested in Kingston Road, Buckland, at around 9pm.

Hampshire police carried out the arrests for the Metropolitan Police, but no details have been released.

A cordon was set up farther down the road outside a fish and chip shop. Witnesses described police detaining two men and a woman.

Kat Davies, 26, of St Stephens Road, was playing bingo at the time.

She said: ‘All we could hear was some dogs barking and it was getting louder and louder.

Then police were running next to us armed with guns.’

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said the investigation was not terror-related. but was sensitive and ongoing.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘I can confirm two men and a woman were arrested by Hampshire police officers whilst assisting the Metropolitan Police in an ongoing investigation.’

The News understands the investigation does not relate to any incident in Portsmouth.