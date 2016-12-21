UPDATE: Woman arrested after 100 Pompey shirts stolen in break-in at club shop

A WOMAN has been arrested after a raid on the Pompey Megastore in which 100 home shirts were stolen.

The burglary happened struck at 4.30am yesterday at the store in Fratton Way, Portsmouth.

Approximately 100 shirts in both adult and child sizes were taken.

Hampshire Police said this afternoon: ‘Today, a 31-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and is currently in police custody being questioned by officers.’

Speaking before the arrest, PC Andrew Laverick, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come and speak to us.

‘Did you see or hear anything during the early hours of Tuesday morning that could be connected to this incident?

‘Have you been offered a Portsmouth shirt for sale that you think may have been stolen?

‘I am urging anyone with information to contact us on 101 and tell us what they know.’

‘Anyone with information should contact PC Laverick at Waterlooville police station on 101.’