Using a mobile while driving: What police say

Here’s advice from Hampshire Constabulary as they launch a new campaign against motorists who illegally use mobile phones at the wheel.

The Facts:

• You’re four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile phone while driving

• Reaction times for drivers using a phone are around 50% slower than normal driving

• Even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text – and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a crash

The Law:

• It’s illegal to ride a motorcycle or drive using hand-held phones or similar devices.

• The rules are the same if you’re stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

• It’s also illegal to use a hand-held phone or similar device when supervising a learner driver or rider.

When you can use a phone in your vehicle:

If you’re the driver, you can only use your phone in a vehicle if you:

• need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop

are safely parked

Using hands-free devices when driving:

You can use hands-free phones, sat navs and 2-way radios when you’re driving or riding. But if the police think you’re distracted and not in control of your vehicle you could still get stopped and penalised.