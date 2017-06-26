Violent protester locked up over immigration clash

VIOLENT protester Patrick Edwards, who wore a skull mask during a disturbance at an anti-immigration rally in Dover, has been jailed for 16 months.

He threw an object at rival demonstrators when trouble broke out on January 30 last year.

Far right supporters held a demonstration against immigration and they clashed with anti-fascist groups.

The 27-year-old was recorded attempting to break through a police cordon, and at one point showed his face by lowering his mask to argue with officers.

Kent Police detectives reviewed hundreds of hours of footage from the day in order to identify those responsible with help from other forces across the UK.

Edwards, of Malvern Road, Portsmouth, was tracked down to his home address where he was arrested on February 8, 2017.

He was charged with violent disorder and pleaded guilty prior to his sentencing at Canterbury Crown Court.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kirsty Bricknell said: ‘Wearing a mask to a demonstration is not something a peaceful protestor would do, and peaceful is not a word that could be used to describe Patrick Edwards on this occasion.

‘He showed a complete disregard for the law and is now behind bars as a result.’