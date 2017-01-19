Warning from Hampshire County Council on cold callers

RESIDENTS are being reminded to be alert for cold callers at their doors.

Hampshire County Council’s trading standards service is sending out the warning after recent reports involving a cold caller pretending to be an officer from the Office of Fair Trading.

They said they were investigating a company that previously did work at the resident’s address. The resident may be told they are due some compensation and may then be asked for a contribution.

It is thought the cold callers are using information gained from rogue traders who are sharing information.

The council is warning that claims the officer works for the Office of Fair Trading are untrue.

For more information call 01962 833 666.