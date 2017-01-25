Warning to students after 484 burglaries reported to police

BURGLARS have targeted hundreds of homes within a mile radius of a university headquarters, figures show.

Researchers found 484 burglaries were reported to police within the area from University House, in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. This includes raids on non-student houses.

That makes it the eighth worst in the country, according to figures obtained on behalf of locksmithservice.co.uk.

Victor Baron, managing director of locksmithservice.co.uk, said: ‘Moving into a house is undoubtedly a wonderful phase in any student’s life.

‘With the freedom that a student house encompasses also comes a range of responsibilities including maintaining safety and security.

‘As research like this shows, it can become easy for students to become complacent and make their house a target for opportunist intruders.

‘We therefore urge students, amongst the fun and enjoyment of living with housemates, to safeguard their property and own personal wellbeing.’

At the top of the list was 822 burglaries reported in a one-mile radius of the University of Manchester’s campus central point. There were 423 reported around the University of Southampton.