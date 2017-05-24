WATCH: Poet Tony Walsh's tribute to Manchester

The author of a poem which stirred the emotions of mourners at a vigil in Manchester has said it was a 'privilege' to read it.

Tony Walsh

Poet Tony Walsh, 51, delivered a version of his poem This Is The Place, an ode to the city of Manchester and its people, to a packed Albert Square.

He told the Press Association: "As a proud Mancunian, I was worried that I'd find that emotional, particularly when I mentioned my mum, who passed away a while ago.

"It meant a lot to me. I wanted to do it for Manchester. I didn't want to crack, because Manchester won't crack.

"I felt quite calm actually, when it came to do it.

"It was a privilege."

The poet, originally from Tameside, said the poem was previously commissioned by a charity called Forever Manchester.

"There was flashes of humour in there because that's Manchester all the time, and it's Manchester even in its darkest hours.

"And it's important to me that the poem is true to Manchester and its people, and we fight through these things with humour, as hard as it is sometimes. That's the Mancunian way," he said.

Mr Walsh, who now lives in Prestwich, said he is often commissioned to write about the city.

He has also previously written a poem to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Manchester Arena two years ago.