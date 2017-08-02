Woman appeals after her prized bike is stolen in Fratton

A woman is appealing for the public’s help in finding her bike which was stolen from outside a football ground in Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old was taking part in a work football event for BAE Systems when a thief stole a lock and the bike, which was locked to the railings.

Lucy said: ‘The bike is only a year old and I had saved for eight months to buy it. Please help me find my bike.’

The bike is a matt black Specialized Dolce Evo Smartweld ladies 48cm frame with black mudguards.

Lucy uses it for commuting from her home in Fishbourne, on the Isle of Wight, every day for her job as an apprentice at BAE.

She also used it for last year’s British Heart Foundation London to Brighton charity bike ride, and to travel to the Island Games in Sweden where she competed in football for the Isle of Wight.

Her mother Helen Scholes said: ‘Lucy was so upset when it happened. It was hard for her to take.

‘Lucy knows how important it is to look after her bike. She even carries it with her when she goes into shops.

‘I know how hard she worked to save up for it because I lent her £1,200 to buy it and she paid me back in eight months.’

If you have seen the bike or have any information, call 101.