Woman grabbed in Southsea street attack

A WOMAN has been grabbed from behind by a man in an attack in Portsmouth.

The 43-year-old, who was left needing hospital treatment, screamed and smashed a flat window when she tried to get help.

Hampshire police said the woman was grabbed around the neck in Lindley Avenue, Southsea, at 1am today.

The man, who was white, 6ft tall, stocky, and had long grey hair, but ran away.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘This was a random attack against a lone, vulnerable woman.

‘The woman was obviously very shaken by the incident and required hospital treatment for injuries to her ear and arm.

‘We would like to reassure the community that this type of random attack is not common.

‘Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to call 101 quoting 44170226968.’