Woman has phone stolen in Southsea robbery

A WOMAN had her phone stolen after being hit in the arm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which happened in Delamere Road, Southsea.

The woman, aged 22, was hit in the arm by a man causing her to drop her iPhone 6S. The man picked up the phone and ran off.

The woman was unhurt in the incident, which happened last Saturday between 2pm and 2.40pm, although she was left shocked.

The suspect was white, aged between 18 and 20-years-old, around 5ft 6ins tall and skinny. He had short, mousey-brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt and white trainers.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this unusual and isolated incident.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 44170121631. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.