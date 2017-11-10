Cycle group hits out at ‘dangerous’ sign placed by workers carrying out safety work at scene of rider’s death

Have your say

CYCLISTS have hit out after traffic contractors working on Eastern Road put pedestrians and cyclists ‘at risk’

Colas has put a temporary speed restriction sign on a shared pathway for riders and walkers - 100 yards away from the site of a fatal cycle crash.

Tim Atkins died on the narrow corner of Burrfields Road and Eastern Road outside the Harvester pub.

But contractors working to improve the junction have been accused of being insensitive to the death after putting the sign in place.

Ian Saunders, from Portsmouth Cycle Forum, said: ‘We don’t want to have cyclists in Portsmouth put in danger.

‘The council’s contractor has to be aware and risk assess where they’re putting this signage and who they’re putting in danger.

‘That’s the first thing but they don’t seem to be doing it.

‘There are other places they could put it if they used a bit of flexibility.’

He added: ‘It’s completely insensitive to friends and family of Tim.’

Portsmouth City Council, which pays roads contractor Colas, said it had asked for the sign to be moved.

Martin Lavers, assistant director of transport at the council, said: ‘We’ve spoken to our contractor, Colas, and they’ll remove the sign from the path as soon as possible.

‘It will be replaced with one attached to a lamp-post. This will give more room for pedestrians and cyclists on the footpath.

‘A sign is needed to tell drivers to slow down for roadworks and temporary traffic lights at the junction.

‘The work will make the junction safer for people walking and cycling, and reduce congestion.’

Tim, a SSE control room security guard, died aged 48 in the 5.28pm crash on June 2.

A coroner is writing to the city council urging action at the junction .

The council said it had planned work at the site, some of which is currently being carried out.