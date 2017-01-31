Body of IS fighter Ryan Lock flown back to the UK

THE BODY of a Hampshire man who was killed fighting in Syria was being flown back to the UK last night.

Twenty-year-old Ryan Lock was from Chichester and went to school in Havant. His body was recovered from so-called Islamic State territory after he died during a battle for the IS stronghold of Raqqa.

The chef travelled to Syria in August and told loved ones he was going on holiday. A military ceremony was held for him at the Iraq border.