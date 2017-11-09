Controlled explosion of pipe bomb at Solent Airport will not take place tonight

Have your say

IT is unlikely that a controlled explosion of a pipe bomb will take place at Solent Airport tonight.

A bomb disposal team is currently at the scene in Lee-on-the-Solent but no evacuation of the site has currently been necessary.

Investigations of the ordnance will continue into the night.

A spokesperson for Fareham Borough Council said: 'We are advised that the bomb disposal team will be continuing their investigations at Solent Airport into the night. There are no plans to carry out a controlled explosion tonight, but the team will be keeping the relevant agencies informed as their works progress.'

The current road closures will remain in place for the work to be carried out safely.

These are at Stubbington Lane, which is closed at the junctions with Moody Road, Eric Road, Sea Lane and Crofton Avenue.

Diversions are in place from Crofton Avenue and Salterns Road to Bells Lane.

Drivers are warned to consider their route and avoid the area.