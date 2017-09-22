Council eyes up D-Day event

WITH LCT 7074 set to be unveiled for the city’s D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations in 2019, anticipation is building for the big event.

The city council has submitted a bid for £850,000 of Libor funding to support the programme of events being organised by the authority for the event.

Libor funding is cash from banks which broke banking regulations.

The council was previously successful in its bid for funding from this pot for its £5m transformation of the D-Day Museum.

The council has high hopes for the celebrations with Councillor Donna Jones, leader of the city authority, previously stating: ‘Portsmouth is a military city, our armed forces have played key role in making the city what it is today.

‘D-Day was a pivotal moment in our history and it is important to commemorate this significant anniversary in recognition of the contribution of veterans and the contribution our armed forces make to the city.’

It was echoed by Councillor Frank Jonas, cabinet member for resources, who added: ‘Should our bid be successful we have exciting plans for the anniversary including an air show, musical performances, drumhead ceremony, and a veteran’s village on Southsea Common.’

Fareham Borough Council has revealed it is planning an air show at Daedalus for the anniversary.