Destroyer takes on anti-arms operation

A WARSHIP is set to join the fight against arms trafficking.

Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond left the city for the southern Mediterranean yesterday evening to replace the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship RFA Mounts Bay.

Megan and Erin Bibb showing the banner they made for their Father Warrant Officer 1 A Bibb of HMS Diamond

The RFA ship is undergoing planned maintenance.

Under command of Commander Marcus Hembus, the Type 45 destroyer will join Operation Sophia for two months.

The operation is tackling human smugglers and arms traffickers.

Diamond will focus on the illicit weapons trade.

Her ship’s company will be helping to build a picture of the situation to help enforce the UN Security Council Resolution banning the illegal supply of arms to Libya.

It comes after Plymouth-based HMS Enterprise this week rescued more than 700 people while she was serving on the operation.

The UK has been supporting stabilisation in Libya.

DARING TO DEPART

n Page 6