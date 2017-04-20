F1 star Lewis pays surprise visit to Portsmouth warship

SAILORS on a Portsmouth warship serving in the Middle East had a surprise visit from Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

The racing maestro spent the day with the crew of HMS Middleton, who are based out in Bahrain.

A 50-strong contingent of the ship’s company welcomed the three-time F1 champion on board the minehunter, giving him a tour of the ship. The crew then posed for pictures with the racing superstar.

Lieutenant Commander Charlie Wheen, Middleton’s commanding officer, said: ‘It’s been an incredible and unforgettable weekend. Lewis had great banter and was genuinely impressed by the commitment and dedication of the ship’s company, and by the capabilities of HMS Middleton.’

HMS Middleton helps keep vital sea lanes open and free of mines and is one of four Royal Navy mine countermeasures vessels based in the Gulf.