Search

F1 star Lewis pays surprise visit to Portsmouth warship

Members of the ship's company of HMS Middleton welcomed Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on board

Members of the ship's company of HMS Middleton welcomed Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on board

Sailors carousing in a Portsea tavern

Prostitutes and scammers: New app will show the dangerous and disturbing history of Portsmouth’s old town

0
Have your say

SAILORS on a Portsmouth warship serving in the Middle East had a surprise visit from Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

The racing maestro spent the day with the crew of HMS Middleton, who are based out in Bahrain.

A 50-strong contingent of the ship’s company welcomed the three-time F1 champion on board the minehunter, giving him a tour of the ship. The crew then posed for pictures with the racing superstar.

Lieutenant Commander Charlie Wheen, Middleton’s commanding officer, said: ‘It’s been an incredible and unforgettable weekend. Lewis had great banter and was genuinely impressed by the commitment and dedication of the ship’s company, and by the capabilities of HMS Middleton.’

HMS Middleton helps keep vital sea lanes open and free of mines and is one of four Royal Navy mine countermeasures vessels based in the Gulf.

Back to the top of the page